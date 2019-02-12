‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Jeter Goes Braless Under Sheer Nude Top In Recent Instagram Post

Hannah Jeter just had a baby, but Maxim took to its verified Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sizzling throwback photo of the model in which she is featured in a see-through top while wearing nothing underneath.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sitting back as she catches some rays out on a balcony. The 28-year-old model is donning an interesting long-sleeved top that opens at the front and stops at the height of her breasts, barely covering anything at all. Jeter is braless, wearing nothing underneath the sheer nude top.

According to the post’s geotag, the model posed for the snapshot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is also where Jeter is from. The Saint Thomas native paired her revealing top with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. The model has one of her legs up in the chair while keeping the other on the floor.

She is wearing mirrored, round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The beautiful Caribbean sea glistens in the background of the photo, peaking above the glass railing of the balcony. Completing her summer look, Jeter wore several pieces of jewelry, including a thick necklace paired with a long chain with a golden medallion and different bracelets.

The snapshot, which Maxim shared with its 853,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,700 likes and nearly 30 comments within a few hours of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty by writing messages and leaving a host of emoji.

“Gorgeous, one of the best!” one user wrote.

“Waiting for warmer days beautiful sunsets and the breeze off the waves as they crash,” another one chimed in.

Jeter has appeared in five editions of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue from 2013 to 2017, which includes being the cover model of the 2015 issue, as Us Weekly pointed out.

Jeter, who is married to former New York Yankees player and current owner of Miami Marlins Derek Jeter, welcomed a baby girl named Story Grey Jeter on January 31, as Today reported. In August 2017, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine Jeter.

As E! Online reported, the MLB star and swimsuit model made the news of their pregnancy public in September, when she was spotted out with a growing baby bump. Since then, the Jeters have kept their family life rather private, only appearing in public for the occasional night out, the report continued.