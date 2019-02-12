‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Asks If Leo Is His Son, Ben Takes Action

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of shocking happenings running through Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) try to get to the bottom of the paternity questions he has about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

John was stunned to find out that he recognized Leo’s mother, Diana Colville, from his past. John and Diana were once romantic and had a serious relationship at one point when John first came to Salem and was brainwashed to believe that he was Roman Brady.

Of course, the romance died out, and John eventually married the love of his life, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). However, upon seeing Diana and Leo, he’s wondering if Leo might be his son.

On Wednesday, John will confront Diana with his suspicions, and fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear the answers he gives him. If Leo is John’s child, it wouldn’t be the first time he was hit with a shocking surprise.

A few years ago he found out that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) was his child, and the two created a lasting bond going forward. However, if Leo is John’s child, it may be harder for those two to bond, as Leo is always scheming and plotting.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Leo presses his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), to sleep with him. Leo and Sonny may be married, but it is not a marriage of love. Fans will remember that Leo blackmailed Sonny into becoming his husband. Meanwhile, Sonny’s heart does, and always has, belonged with Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will return to Salem and find a surprising scene. Rafe will discover Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in a precarious state.

Viewers saw Jordan drug Kate on Tuesday after Kate got too close to the truth about Jordan’s involvement in Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Charlotte DiMera’s kidnappings. Jordan knocked Kate out, and it seems Rafe will be the first to realize she needs help.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) at the police station again. He’s officially been arrested for the kidnappings of Ciara and Charlotte, but is maintaining his innocence. When Ben realizes that he’s being set up for the crimes he’ll take drastic action.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.