Kate Gosselin Denies Jon’s Claims That She Has ‘Zero Contact’ With Son Collin

Kate Gosselin is not standing by and letting her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, spread what appear to be false rumors about her.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the drama started when a fan commented on Jon’s social media post. The photo in question was taken at an auto show last week and one of Gosselin’s followers commented on the image to let Jon know that Collin looks great before asking why Kate never sees him or spends time with him. Jon replied to the follower and slammed his ex-wife, claiming she spends “zero” time with their son.

But, in a new interview, Kate is slamming the claims that she doesn’t spend any time with her son Collin, who has special needs. According to Hollywood Life, Kate was chatting about her life in a joint interview with her 18-year-old twin daughters, Maddie and Cara. The three were promoting Kate’s new show, Kate Plus Date, when she was asked if she had a relationship with her son Collin.

“Yes, we are close with all of the kids, their brothers and sisters.”

Currently, Hannah and Collin are living with their father in Reading, Pennsylvania and Jon recently revealed that he was awarded sole temporary custody of his son Collin. The former couple’s other six kids — Maddie, Cara, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, and Joel — are living with Kate.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kate is getting another new show of her own. As mentioned before, the show will be titled Kate Plus Date and will follow Kate as she goes on dates with different men. The two qualities that she says she would love to see in a potential partner is someone who loves dogs as much as she does and someone who can support himself.

Of the new show, Kate says that she is really nervous but also excited about it. In the past, she says that she kind of put her own life on the back burner as she took care of her eight children but now that the kids are getting older, she is going to try and dabble in the dating world once again.

“I stopped focusing on myself — I used to be a runner, and all of these things sort of fell by the wayside, and I sort of forgot about the dating thing. It’s never really fit into my life.”

As fans know, Kate and her family were previously made famous by the hit TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8. The show followed Jon and Kate’s twin daughters as well as their sextuplets.