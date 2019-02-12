‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Kyle Makes A Shocking Discovery

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle Abbott makes a shocking discovery sometime soon, and considering everything he has going on with Lola breaking up with him and Summer charming him, it seems like Kyle has just about all he can handle.

She Knows Soaps reported that during the week of February 18 Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds out something that shocks him. This week, according to the Inquisitr, on Valentine’s Day, Lola (Sasha Calle) finds Kyle in precisely the situation she expects him to be in — with Summer (Hunter King). Lola is not surprised, and she fails to realize that her actions gave Summer an opening to move in on Kyle.

Lately, Kyle has mostly focused on his relationship with Lola. He’s struggled to be the type of man she wants him to be, but he is not used to women like Lola, and it has been a struggle. Conversely, Lola seems to be the one requiring all sorts of changes for Kyle, but she’s been unwilling to do much changing herself. She cares about him, which causes her to hold back some.

Calle recently told Soap Opera Digest about her character’s reservations and fear of her feelings about Kyle.

“She [Lola] has to control everything because she thinks by doing that, nothing will hurt her. But this reminds her that she doesn’t have control over her feelings for Kyle and it scares her,” according to Calle.

As for what will stun Kyle next week, it may or may not have to do with Lola and her past. Perhaps there’s a reason for all of Lola’s fears and insecurities surrounding her unwillingness to get physically closer to Kyle. More of Lola’s back story would certainly enrich her character in Genoa City and explain some things about the way she’s acted as Kyle’s girlfriend.

However, Kyle’s discovery might not have anything at all to do with his hot-and-cold girlfriend. Maybe he finds out something he never knew about Summer. Perhaps it’s not about his personal life at all. Lately, Kyle has been frustrated at work because he never moved up in Jabot the way he wanted. Sure, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) praised him for his impromptu modeling with Fen (Zack Tinker), but that does not mean he has the type of position he feels he deserves at the family company.

Speaking of family, it’s possible Kyle uncovers something about Jack (Peter Bergman) or somebody else in the Abbott clan. The possibilities are nearly endless, but it sounds like it could bring a whole new dimension to the character.