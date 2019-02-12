Jenna Dewan Smiles With Daughter Everly Amid Custody Issues With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan isn’t letting issues with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, get her down. The actress was spotted out and about with her adorable daughter, Everly, this week — and was all smiles as the pair had a fun mother and daughter date.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenna Dewan was photographed by paparazzi as she and her daughter, Everly Tatum, went on a shopping trip to Barnes & Noble. The pair seemed to be having a great time, as Everly had a huge smile on her face while embracing one of her new books. Jenna also grinned as she walked the streets with her little girl.

Dewan was seen wearing a pair of form-fitting black pants and a chunky gray turtleneck sweater. She paired the outfit with a denim jacket to help keep her warm in the chilly winter air, and completed her look with a black leather bag slung across her body, and some black and white ankle boots.

Jenna had her shoulder-length brown hair parted down the middle, styled in straight strands. She rocked a pair of oversize sunglasses, and donned a ring on the middle finger of her right hand.

Meanwhile, Everly wore black pants, a white shirt, and some gray and pink sneakers. At one point she was also photographed wearing her mother’s denim jacket. She had her long brown hair pulled back into a classic ponytail as she and her mom tried to beat the rainy weather.

As many fans will remember, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their split back in April of 2018, after nine years of marriage. The couple penned a joint statement, revealing that they planned to stay best friends — and that they remained committed to giving their daughter the best life possible.

Earlier this year, Channing filed court documents asking for official joint custody of his daughter, and a more “consistent co-parenting plan” for Everly. The Magic Mike star revealed that his daughter wasn’t adjusting well to the sporadic schedule that is currently in place, worrying about when she would next see her mother when in the care of her father, and vice versa.

Tatum claims that it was Everly who expressed interest in a permanent schedule. Channing is now asking that the schedule be done for a full year, instead of month to month like before — and that he and Jenna alternate holidays with their little girl.

Since their split, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have both moved on. Tatum is now dating singer Jessie J., while Dewan is in a relationship with Broadway star Steve Kazee.