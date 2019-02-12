Are Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Headed For A Split? He Readdresses ‘Deal-Breaker’ Comment About Babies

Tom Sandoval said it would be a 'deal-breaker' if she refused to start a family.

Tom Sandoval said it would be a “deal-breaker” if Ariana Madix refused to start a family with him during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules but according to a new interview, he didn’t mean what he said. Instead, he simply misspoke after hours of day-drinking with his co-stars Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz.

While chatting with Hollywood Life, the reality star and model retracted his alarming comment.

“I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” he said during an appearance at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles last week, according to a February 11 report. “And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker].”

On the show, Sandoval was heard telling his guy friends that he believed Madix, who is not open to the idea of childbirth, could get on board with a future adoption. However, when the scene moved on to a conversation between Madix and Brittany Cartwright, there didn’t seem to be much hope for a future family with Sandoval. Instead, Madix appeared focused on her career aspirations and her desire to travel the world.

When asked point blank if their contrasting views on their future would ultimately lead to a split, Sandoval shot down the idea and confirmed he was planning on “staying” with Madix. He also said things were “good” between them.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Sandoval said, “when it comes to kids I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time, and to not have that option… is a deal-breaker.”

Sandoval and Madix have been chronicling their relationship with Vanderpump Rules viewers since Sandoval’s Season 2 split from Kristen Doute.

Although fans shouldn’t expect to hear any pregnancy or engagement announcements coming from Sandoval and Madix, there’s plenty of exciting events coming for the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast in the coming years. As fans likely know, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married this summer in Kentucky and next year, Lala Kent is expected to walk down the aisle with fiancé Randall Emmett. As for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, they will soon be starting a family after nearly three years of marriage and weeks ago, Maloney told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that 2020 would be the year of the “baby Bubbas.”

To see more of Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.