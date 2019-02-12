Luke Bryan And His Wife Caroline Adopted Senior Dog

Luke and Caroline Bryan have adopted an 18-year-old dog named Poochie from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Tennessee.

According to a report by People, Luke Bryan is the proud owner of a senior dog adopted from the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue shelter in Tennessee. The country music singer went into the animal shelter with his wife Caroline and adopted a dog named Poochie on Saturday.

A Facebook post says the 18-year-old dog was brought into the animal shelter earlier this year after his family “surrendered” him, claiming to have developed an allergy to him. With some health problems common for a dog his age, Poochie became a “hospice foster” living with a woman named Lacey Marie where he would wait to be adopted.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue continued posting updates of Poochie at the shelter and at Marie’s home. He appeared to be doing better and seemed healthier now that he was under someone’s loving care but still needed a real home.

Then according to a Proverbs 12:10 Facebook post, Bryan read about the dog on social media and he and his wife came in to apply and adopt Poochie. The shelter says Poochie is “loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love.”

They also wonder if Poochie might “inspire a country song” at some point in Bryan’s career.

Neither Bryan nor his wife Caroline has commented on the adoption of Poochie on either their social media accounts or to the press. Which isn’t unusual considering they don’t often venture into the limelight when it comes to their personal lives.

According to People, Bryan is expected to help kick off the Hometown Rising Country Music Festival this September in Louisville, Kentucky. The Hometown Rising Country Music Festival is a two-day celebration that commemorates the two biggest things in Louisville, bourbon and country music.

Since 2006, Bryan has been carving out an impressive career in country music. In 2013, he won Entertainer of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards and his recent album What Makes You Country is doing fairly well.

It’s heartwarming to hear that Luke and his wife had it in their hearts to adopt a dog that’s in the last stages of its life. Poochie is no doubt having a great time at the Bryans’ farmhouse in Tennessee.

Who knows how long Poochie will live, but hopefully the Bryans will release photos of the old dog living the remainder of his life on the big farm in the country before he moves on to the bigger farm in the sky.