Alexis Ren Flaunts Toned Abs & Curvy Physique While Rocking Tight Black Sports Bra

Maxim covergirl Alexis Ren truly knows how to make jaws drop when posting updates of her exciting life to her social media platforms, and a snap shared by the vixen on Tuesday is no different.

Ren took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a tight black sports bra that showed off her chiseled abs and toned body. Her ample chest was front and center for the shot, and her fans were wowed by her trim physique. Ren capped the sleepy look off by wearing a pair of men’s boxer shorts that hung low — and gave a glimpse of her hips and curvy thighs.

Looking like she just climbed out of the crisp white bedsheets behind her, the glamour model wore her chestnut-colored hair unkempt, sweeping her long locks to the side and giving off a sexy bed-head vibe. She glanced down at her camera while she took the selfie, and gave off some serious bedroom eyes while shooting off a plump, sultry pout. Ren wore a simple gold choker around her neck with some matching hoop earrings, and showed off her dainty tattoos on her fingers as she grasped her phone.

Opting for a makeup free look, Ren looked fresh-faced as she showed off her fit and trim body. Ren frequently shows off her flawless face sans makeup, and her stunning features and naturally rosy cheeks are always glowing.

The Dancing with the Stars alum recently shared another laid back shot, one wherein she wore an oversized men’s button-down shirt. She playfully left the top couple of buttons undone, and swept the shirt off of one shoulder to show a little skin. She ran her fingers through her dark hair, and bit her lower lip as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Ren opened up about the loss of her mother — and how the tragic passing lead Ren to develop an eating disorder. Ren learned to cope with her obsession over what she was eating, and began finding new, healthy ways to cope with her compulsions and her grief.

From the looks of it, Ren has been keeping up with her Pilates and yoga classes, and learning to love the body that her 13.1 million fans go wild for — and she seems to be in a better place overall.

“It’s OK to not be OK, It’s all about how you feel because your body will react to how you feel. Chemically, if you are not happy, your body will not look or be happy,” Ren shared.