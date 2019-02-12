3 Of The Best Meghan Markle Looks You Can Get On Amazon

Here's how you can create your own Meghan Markle effect without busting your budget.

When People named Meghan Markle the “Best Dressed Star of 2018,” it catapulted the Duchess of Sussex from being one of the world’s biggest style influencers to a global fashion icon who can make or break a brand by her sartorial choices. Part of Markle’s success as an influencer is her relatable but classic wardrobe. However, it can also be difficult for the average consumer to afford even her most simplistic options.

The good news is that Amazon has great deals on many of Meghan Markle’s most stunning looks! Instead of emptying your bank account, you can imitate the 37-year-old royal family member’s style for a fraction of the cost. Remember, you don’t have to admit how budget-friendly your new stunning clothing actually is. Instead, you can have fun looking just like Meghan Markle.

1. Hatch chic midi dress look-alike

Good Housekeeping recently reported that Amazon is home to a very popular — and very inexpensive — look-alike for one of Meghan Markle’s beautiful maternity dresses. Instead of paying $219 for the Hatch chic midi maternity dress, women are flocking to the Missufe “women’s ruched casual sundress midi bodycon sheath dress.” The black version of this dress, which isn’t made exclusively for maternity customers, retails for only $19.99.

More than 1,200 customers have reviewed this dress on Amazon, and the results are clear — most of them love the look, fit, and feel of the fabric. The ruching is also commonly mentioned as a great way to minimize the stomach area. No wonder Meghan Markle has been wearing the more expensive alternative during her pregnancy.

2. Dion Lee sailor-style dress look-alike

Meghan Markle is fond of wearing boat necks, and she made a splash back in October of 2018 with a $990 Dion Lee Sailor-Style dress. Per Fashionista, this Australian-designed dress was a hit during Markle and Prince Harry’s 16-day tour of Australia and other nearby countries. The blue dress features a folded skirt, a wrapped bodice, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Markle was able to wear the Dion Lee version before it went on sale in stores. Budget-conscious fashion lovers can now pick up a very similar piece from Get The Looks on Amazon. At only $89, this look-alike costs less than 10 percent than Meghan Markle’s dress, yet it has a very similar impact on viewers.

3. Gray Roland Mouret boat neck dress look-alike

Have you ever wondered why Meghan Markle has such an affinity for boat neck dresses? According to Glamour, it’s because this style is sexy and fashionable enough to suit her tastes, while still remaining traditional enough to win the queen’s approval. Markle wore a gorgeously contemporary — yet still classic — gray boat neck dress designed by Roland Mouret when she and Prince Harry met Ireland’s president.

Get The Looks has once again stepped up to provide fashion lovers on a budget with a dress that emulates Markle’s style without requiring her royal clothing allowance. For only $89 on Amazon, Meghan Markle fans can rock the Duchess of Sussex’s look in a gray drape front boat neck midi dress with a three-quarter sleeve.

Meghan Markle’s sense of style is definitely in these days, and you can be too! Her outfits are fashionable, sexy, and are often a good fit as part of a capsule wardrobe. Flesh out your closet with the latest royal styles — without spending a bundle — by turning to look-alike clothing options on Amazon.