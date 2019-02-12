Kanye West Is ‘Really Opinionated’ About Kim Kardashian’s Makeup, Per ‘People’

Kanye West influences every part of wife Kim Kardashian’s style, even her makeup. Kardashian revealed — during makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s The Master Class on Saturday — that her husband often critiques her makeup looks before she heads out for the day, according to People.

“[Kanye] is actually really opinionated sometimes,” the 38-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared. “He will come in and be like, ‘You know your blush is a little heavy.’ Or say, ‘What are you doing? That’s not the shape of your lip.'”

Dedivanovic has been Kardashian’s makeup artist for over 10 years, having created some of her best looks for Met Galas, weddings, parties, and more. The problem, however, is that he lives full-time in New York City now — while Kardashian and West live in Los Angeles. West has reportedly been attempting to convince the makeup artist to move back to the West Coast to help with Kardashian’s makeup as needed.

“[Kanye] actually called me and said, ‘Alright how much will it cost for you to move back to L.A.? I want you here for her,'” Dedivanovic said during his Los Angeles Master Class.

Kardashian added that the rapper will sometimes call Dedivanovic without telling her, so that he can fix her looks on “makeup emergency” days.

Although he may seem too invested at times, Kardashian admitted that she enjoys her husband’s beauty and fashion advice. She often turns to pieces from his Yeezy fashion brand, citing West as her biggest inspiration for fashion, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Before attending a major event, Kardashian consults with her husband first, even if he wants her to change her look completely.

West and Kardashian have been married for over five years. When their relationship began, Kardashian revealed that the rapper helped to improve her style greatly. However, he did act a bit harshly once — and made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cry by throwing out her wardrobe.

In 2015, Kardashian recalled the incident wherein West — who was only her boyfriend at the time — and stylist Renelou Pandora removed several clothing items, handbags, and shoes from her closet, according to E! News.

“It was like a pile to the ceiling, of shoes,” the star said on Live with Kelly and Michael. “I put it all in another room and I was like, ‘I’ll trust your opinion but I’m not getting rid of my stuff.'”

Later, though, when her wardrobe was replaced with brand new stylish designer clothes, Kardashian quickly became grateful for what the fashion guru had done.

“It really helped me fall in love with fashion,” she said.