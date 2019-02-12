Demi Rose Puts Busty Assets On Display In Skimpy Swimsuit For Latest Instagram Post

Demi Rose’s seemingly eternal vacation appears to have finally come to an end with her return to London, but she is still daydreaming about warmer days in Thailand.

The Instagram star took to social media on Tuesday to share a couple of snaps of herself on the beach in Koh Samui, donning a very revealing golden swimsuit. The one-piece actually resembled more of a bikini, as it had a huge cut-out section across her torso, showcasing her ample cleavage and flat stomach. The swimsuit wrapped around her neck, barely containing her busty assets.

In the first picture, Demi posed with her hands resting on her thighs, while gazing seductively at the camera with the beautiful Thai landscape in the background. She appeared to be makeup-free, and her long brunette locks were worn loose and swept to one side. In the second snap, she brought her hand to her hair, while the shadow of her friend and photographer Danny De Santos was also visible on the sand.

Many of her whopping 8.4 million Instagram followers flocked to the comment section and left very generous reviews under the racy photographs, which garnered over 150,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in just two hours.

“Every time I see u I get lost in your eyes,” one online user wrote, while another chimed in, “u r amazing.” Fans also left lots of heart-eyed emojis in the comments, clearly showing how much they’ve been loving Demi’s raunchy bikini photo shoots from her sun-soaked trip to the idyllic country.

But despite being back in London, the British beauty is making the most of her time at home, as she headed to the famous restaurant Sushi Samba for a meal of Japanese food, as she documented on her Instagram stories. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi, who first rose to prominence after being romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, has previously talked about how she balances her busy schedule with a strict fitness and diet regime.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know.”

“The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” the model added.