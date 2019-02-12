‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Dishes On Plans For Another Baby, Confirms She Wants A Girl

How will she make it happen?

Kailyn Lowry revealed plans for more kids during a recent appearance on Studology 101.

After welcoming three sons with three different men over the past decade, the Teen Mom 2 star told the hosts she is hoping to add a baby girl into her family at some point in the future.

“Yeah I definitely want more kids, I would love to have girls,” she said, according to a February 12 report shared by OK! Magazine. “How it will happen, I don’t know, but we will figure it out I guess.”

Although Lowry has been open with the fact that she’d like to have a girl eventually, she plans to do more than just hope she’ll have one. Instead, she said she has plans to do gender selection to ensure she will ultimately have a baby girl.

Years ago, before welcoming her three sons, Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux Russell, 1, Lowry hoped to be a mom of boys. However, now that she has three kids running around, she’s ready to welcome a girl into their lives.

Several months ago, during a Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Lowry spoke to Dr. Drew Pinsky about her plans for a fourth child and right away, he was caught off guard.

“Just one more,” Lowry explained.

Then, when the doctor asked if she planned to add a fourth baby daddy into her world, Lowry shot down the idea and revealed she was planning to request sperm from one of her older children’s fathers. She later revealed that she would like to have another child fathered by Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son, which seems to make the most sense considering he is the only man who is not currently committed to another woman.

Lowry and Lopez began dating shortly after Lowry split from her second child’s father, Javi Marroquin, but broke up months later after Lowry learned she was expecting her third child. Since then, the former couple has been facing a number of reconciliation rumors as they continue to spend time together and as a family with their young son.

Although Lowry and Lopez have been rumored to be back together on a number of occasions recently, Lowry has not confirmed whether or not she is in a relationship with him. Instead, she continues to fuel the rumors as she frequently spends time with her third baby daddy.

To see more of Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.