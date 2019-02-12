Lolo Jones Opens Up To Housemates About Her Decision To Stay A Virgin Until Marriage

The former Olympic champion hurdler and bobsledder sent audiences into a state of absolute shock with her unexpected confession about being a virgin on this Monday’s episode of Big Brother, as the Daily Mail reports.

Jones decided to open up about her struggles to fellow housemate Tamara Braxton, describing just how devastating she felt upon recognizing that none of the Big Brother contestants turned out to be the real one for her. As she explained to her competitor, she has always prioritized Christian values over the need to gain sexual experience. Having sworn that she would remain a virgin out of respect for her future husband, Lolo spent years waiting for Prince Charming to finally show up. With just one episode left in the season, there’s little hope left that the “show-mance” she yearned for would miraculously take place.

This was far from the episode’s only moment of emotional upheaval. Just as the season draws to a close, the members of the house are becoming more comfortable sharing their hidden secrets and private traumas. Tom Green divulged his battle with testicular cancer, whilst Ryan Lochte discussed his 2016 Rio Olympics scandal. Yet, none of these moments were quite so staggering as Jones’ first public admission of her failures in the love department.

Jones and Braxton sat down to have a casual conversation following this episode’s challenge, in which the duo and former NFL star Ricky Williams played against singer/songwriter Kandi Burruss and Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan.

Lolo described the ups and downs of being single to her newly-found confidante before going on to discuss the topic she had no courage to share publicly until now. Braxton was visibly dumbstruck by hearing this piece of information, demanding that Lolo explain the hows and whys of her predicament.

“Trust me, I’ve tried every occupation. I don’t know why God hasn’t blessed me with my husband. Another reason why I’m probably single is because I’ve never had sex and guys do not want to wait for girls.”

Just as the conversation was about to end, Jones went on to insist on just how salient religious values are for her. Stating that it’s a sacrifice she shouldn’t have to make for any man, Jones concluded that the waiting will only make the time spent with her future husband worthwhile.

This is hardly the first time Lolo expressed her views on sexuality. As reported by People in 2015, she went to great lengths to oppose Fifty Shades of Grey, having incited her fans to ban the film for its hyper-sexual content.