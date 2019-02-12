Blac Chyna Calls Out Rob Kardashian & Tyga During Instagram Rant

Blac Chyna is revealing her side of the story when it comes to her relationships with baby daddies Rob Kardashian and Tyga on Instagram.

People Magazine reports that on Monday, Blac Chyna went on an explicit rant via social media, as she claimed that she does not get any child support money from either of her former boyfriends.

The reality star also went off about being a self-made millionaire and showed off her mansion, which she says she bought all on her own. The rant comes after multiple rumors about child support, Chyna’s behavior, and a video of her mother, Tokyo Toni, revealing that her daughter should give custody of her daughter, Dream, to Rob.

“F— Toni, f— Tyga, f— Rob, f— everybody else. I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support, whatever, and then we just went to court. I try to squash s—, which I did, but none of that comes out,” Chyna stated.

Kardashian’s ex then went on to say that she is a rags-to-riches story and that her baby daddies have nothing to do with that, claiming they don’t give her any support, and she’s tired of it.

“This is not a sob story, this is a f—— winning story. I came from the strip club, my momma was a stripper, my daddy, I didn’t know him. I have two kids by two guys that f—— tricked me or whatever and don’t give me s—. No child support, and I’m sick of that s—,” Blac Chyna revealed.

Recently, Rob Kardashian has allegedly been worried about his daughter’s welfare due to the number of negative stories coming out about her in the media. However, Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, claims that both of her children are just fine.

Bloom released a statement revealing that Chyna’s daughter Dream and her son King Cairo are healthy and well taken care of, revealing that any reports claiming otherwise are “false.”

Chyna’s rant is just the latest against her former boyfriends. In the past, she has called out Rob for cheating on her and is even suing his sisters, claiming that they are the reason she no longer has a reality TV show.

She has also bashed Tyga for not paying child support to her back in March 2017.

Fans can keep up with all of the drama between Chyna, Rob Kardashian, and Tyga by following her on Instagram.