Watch AS Roma Vs FC Porto UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 1st Leg Online

Struggling AS Roma face a dangerous opponent in Portuguese champions FC Porto in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match.

The struggles for Italian side AS Roma have continued in the 2018/2019 domestic season, with only two wins in their last five matches, per Soccerway — including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Fiorentina in an Italian Cup match just two weeks ago. But they squeaked through the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 3-3 record, entitling them to open the knockout round against an often overlooked but extremely dangerous opponent in the Portuguese leaders and defending champions, FC Porto. They will engage in a Round of 16 first-leg showdown that will stream live from the Italian capital city.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s AS Roma vs. FC Porto UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 71,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The match takes place on Tuesday, February 12.

That start time will be 8 p.m. Western European Time in Portugal. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is also set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. In India, the “I Giallorossi” vs. “Azuis e Brancos” match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, February 13.

With former Real Madrid great Iker Casillas minding the net, Porto have maintained a solid defensive bulwark all season in their domestic league, allowing just 12 goals in 21 league games, per the BBC. They have, however, allowed six goals through their six Champions League games — but also lead their league with an average of 15 interceptions per match.

Roma, on the other hand, has been prolific with the ball, scoring 44 times in Serie A, per ESPN, which places them third in the Italian league. Their 11 goals in the Champions League group stage was fifth best among all teams in the competition.

History is not on Roma’s side, either. In four European matches — most recently the 2016/2017 Champions League qualifying playoff — the Italian team has never defeated the 28-time Primeira Liga champions, boasting two losses and a pair of draws, per Sky Sports.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas minds the net for FC Porto. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

To watch the crucial AS Roma vs. FC Porto UEFA Champions League knockout phase matchup live stream online from the Italian capital city, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Roma vs. Porto showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, streaming video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live for free — with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required — by signing up for a trial subscription with an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day trial period at no initial charge. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Portugal, Eleven Sports Portugal will stream the Champions League knockout stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive collection of live stream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.