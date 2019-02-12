Justin Bieber Is Receiving Treatment For Depression, Per ‘People’

Justin Bieber is said to be struggling with depression, but it has nothing to do with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin.

According to People Magazine, Justin Bieber has been going through a rough time as of late. The singer is said to be a bit “down and tired.” However, it’s not because of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, whom he’s reportedly very happy with.

Sources tell the outlet that although Bieber has been struggling, he is getting help for his issues and is very hopeful that he’ll back on track very soon.

“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit. It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to reveal that many of Justin’s struggles come from his fame, and the burden of having cameras on him every time he leaves his home, as well as all of the speculation and rumors in the media about him and Hailey.

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that some of Justin Bieber’s issues stem from his relationships with his parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. The source says that Justin’s mother and father expected a lot from him and pushed him to be successful, which has caused a rift in his relationship with both of his parents.

Recently, Justin and Hailey both sat down for an interview with Vogue, where the singer revealed that he was “feeling himself too much,” where he believed that everyone loved him and got mixed up with drugs and developed a problem with sex.

However, Bieber reportedly credits Baldwin for helping him through the rough time in his life. The pair started dating last spring, and by fall they had tied the knot in a quick and intimate ceremony.

The pair is said to be planning to host a bigger wedding ceremony with all of their friends and family members in attendance.

Fans can see more of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, by following them on Instagram.