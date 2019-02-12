Bradley Cooper Impresses Prince William With His Singing Skills At BAFTAs

The actor and the royal chatted about Lady Gaga and 'A Star is Born.'

On Sunday evening, celebrities and royals alike attended the British Academy Film and Television Awards to celebrate the past year’s on-screen successes. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were among the list of guests, as well as stars like Bradley Cooper. Following the awards show, the royals mingled with Hollywood celebrities behind the scenes, particularly hitting it off with Cooper as they discussed his direction and leading role in A Star is Born.

William happily approached and greeted Cooper after the actor won the award for Original Music, People reported. He congratulated Cooper on the success of the film and admitted that he didn’t even know the actor could sing.

“I didn’t either,” Cooper quickly joked back, causing the royal to chuckle.

Cooper not only made his directorial debut with A Star is Born, but also appeared as the leading man Jackson Maine, a talented musician struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction.

William and Cooper also discussed Lady Gaga, the film’s leading lady, who opted to attend the Grammys on Sunday evening instead.

“Did you always have her in mind when you wanted to do this?” the duke asked.

“Not originally,” Cooper replied. “But then it was dormant for a while, and I saw her perform and that was it.”

In addition to Cooper, the duke and duchess also chatted with the star of Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee, and Black Panther star Letitia Wright. Malek, who had just won the award for Best Leading Actor, reportedly shared a few kind words about London with William, according to Express.

“I don’t know if you caught my speech but this country and city have embraced me like no other and I couldn’t think of a better place to shoot with a better crew,” Malek told the prince.

Prince William not only sat in the audience for the awards show with his wife, but also presented a prestigious honor to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker–the Fellowship award for an outstanding contribution to film, games, or television, according to BAFTA’s website.

As a huge supporter of the arts, Prince William has been the president of BAFTA since February 2010. His presidency follows a tradition of royal involvement in the organization. In fact, the majority of BAFTA leaders have been members of the royal family.

Prince Philip became the first president in 1959 not long after the British Film Academy merged with the Guild of Television Producers and Directors.

William has made a strong effort to tie charitable activity to BAFTA, hosting several forums and events as well as creating scholarships to benefit young artists.