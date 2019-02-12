Vicki Gunvalson’s Status On ‘RHOC’ Reportedly Up In The Air, Did Kelly Dodd Get Her Fired From Full-Time Role?

According to a report, the longtime reality star would never agree to a part-time role.

Vicki Gunvalson is currently in negotiations with Bravo TV as regards her upcoming role on The Real Housewives of Orange County — but according to a new report, the longtime reality star is not open to taking on a reduced role on the show.

On February 10, All About the Tea told readers that while an official decision regarding Season 14 has yet to be made, fans shouldn’t expect for Gunvalson to appear as a “friend,” especially after being featured in a full-time role for the past 13 seasons of the series.

“No decision has been made by Vicki. But to be very clear, she will NEVER be back as a ‘Friend of a Housewife,'” an insider explained.

Because Kelly Dodd told her fans and followers on Instagram weeks ago that she was refusing to return to her own full-time role unless producers fired Gunvalson, many have assumed it was Dodd’s demands that led to Gunvalson’s rumored demotion. However, according to All About the Tea‘s source, Dodd has “nothing to do” with the negotiations happening between Gunvalson and the network.

Dodd’s issues with Gunvalson stem from the Season 13 reunion special of The Real Housewives of Orange County, wherein Gunvalson accused Dodd of being a neglectful parent and of using cocaine. Dodd denied both charges.

Gunvalson and Dodd established a close friendship with one another after Dodd joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 11. However, after Gunvalson and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, went on a double date with Dodd’s ex-husband, Michael Dodd, and another woman — things between the ladies went south.

Rumors of a demotion first began swirling earlier this month, and during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, Dodd addressed the reports about her co-star. She also agreed with Jeff Lewis after the host said he was glad to see Gunvalson — who he’s feuded with in the past — be downgraded.

“Obviously I am too,” Dodd explained, via Reality Blurb.

Dodd went on to say that if she were in charge of casting at Bravo TV, she would want to get rid of Gunvalson because she’s simply too expensive.

“If I were NBCUniversal [Bravo’s parent company] or the higher-ups at Bravo, I would cut the bottom line. I wouldn’t be paying that b**ch that much money,” she said. “When it comes down to it, she’s not worth that much.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to air its 14th season later this year on Bravo TV.