Samsung Teases Foldable Phone With New Video Posted Ahead Of ‘Unpacked’ Event

From the time Samsung announced that it would be holding a new “Unpacked” media event on February 20, it was presumed by most tech publications that the company would be using this as a launching pad for the Galaxy S10. Likewise, there have been whispers suggesting that Samsung’s rumored foldable phone, alternately referred to by the unofficial names Galaxy F and Galaxy X, would also be arriving at that event. As usual, Samsung has yet to confirm the devices it will be unveiling next week, but a newly posted video suggests that the aforementioned foldable handset would be among those new products.

The video was posted on Monday to Samsung’s official YouTube account, and while it lasts slightly less than 30 seconds and doesn’t actually show off the device, the last few seconds include an apparent reference to a foldable device, as opined by SlashGear. The video concludes with the slogan “The Future Unfolds” displayed on the screen, followed by basic information on next Wednesday’s Unpacked event, which will be live streamed on Samsung’s website.

As noted by SlashGear, Samsung posted another promotional video last week that appeared to hint at the foldable smartphone’s imminent arrival. This video included conceptual images of several “devices of the future,” including what looked like a rendering of the so-called Galaxy F/Galaxy X. But even with these two teaser videos in mind, and even with Samsung showing off a prototype version at its annual Developer Conference last November, most of the foldable phone’s possible design features remain unclear at this point.

Samsung teases foldable phone news during Galaxy S10 event https://t.co/8tAxl3RqrR pic.twitter.com/NM96wGe2k9 — The Verge (@verge) February 11, 2019

Aside from Samsung, another leading gadget maker is reportedly planning to launch a foldable smartphone in the lead-up to this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). Huawei’s own folding handset is scheduled to debut on February 24 in Barcelona, and while details on its features and design are also largely unknown, Digital Trends reported earlier this month that 5G network support might be among the phone’s selling points.

Samsung’s foldable phone is expected to come with two screens — a 4.5-inch, 840 x 1960 outside display and a 7.3-inch, 1536 x 2152 display on the inside of the device, according to a report from Android Authority. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagships, the foldable device is not likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as it would be too difficult to incorporate such a feature due to the phone’s unusual setup. In addition, the phone is expected to include a dynamic user interface that changes whenever it is folded or unfolded, as well as a possible triple rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 chipset, among other specifications and features.