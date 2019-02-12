Sheck Wes Rejects Justine Skye’s Claims That He Was Abusive

Justine Skye claims on Twitter that Sheck Wes abused her, something the rapper denies ever happened.

Justine Skye accuses Sheck Wes of being an abusive man who harassed her and her friends. Sheck Wes firmly denies it ever happened, and claims that he’s never laid a hand on anyone.

The dispute started publicly on Monday when Skye took to Twitter, claiming that she and her friends were the victims of abuse perpetrated by Wes.

“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US. Two cars full of n***as while we sat in the car like a bi***. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again,” she claims in the tweet.

It’s not clear who the “friends” were, individuals that she alleged were helping Wes to stalk her and her friends.

Shortly after the post came out, Wes responded on Twitter — utterly denying anything she was suggesting ever occurred.

“I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.” he responded.

Things heated up again this morning, when Skye released a short video on Twitter showing him hopping the fence to get into her house. In the video’s caption she asks if he’s going to “lie now,” and say that the subject of the footage wasn’t him. Wes responded that he was trying to get his stuff back after she had “refused” to return it when they broke up.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In a later post on Twitter, Skye accused him of throwing her phone across a hotel room and of slapping her in the face. Again, Wes denied this ever happened — and stated that the “..back and forth” on Twitter “..is childish, people talk and resolve or go to police not provoke social media.”

Though this is the first time that Skye has directly accused Wes of being abusive, many fans believe that she was hinting that Wes was assaulting her in a post shared on Instagram last year, one concerning her new music video, “Build.”

It’s not clear whether the accusations are real or not — and at this time, there doesn’t seem to have been any reports filed to the police. So far, the accusations are just contained to Twitter, though it’s possible that legal action could be taken. Skye may be motivated to move against her alleged abuser, or Wes may be keen to file charges against Skye for purported slander.