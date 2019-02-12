Gisele Bündchen Is A Witch, Says ‘TruNews’ Founder Rick Wiles About Tom Brady’s Wife

Wiles says that Brady thinks it's charming, but he believes the Patriots QB is 'spiritually lost.'

Rick Wiles, radio host and founder of TruNews, has his own take on the superstitions held by Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. He believes that Gisele is a witch, and that Tom Brady is doomed. Wiles is concerned that the NFL star is being guided in life by a woman involved in paganism.

The CBS Boston affiliate says that Wiles is concerned that the country as a whole is embracing Satan and “crazy juice,” instead of God and the Bible. The radio host is reacting to comments made by Brady in a video about using protection stones — a video available via YouTube — saying that they work and contribute to his success.

Wiles says that Brady dismisses Gisele’s rituals as sweet.

“It’s obvious Tom Brady has no spiritual discernment at all. It’s obvious that he’s spiritually lost. He’s being led through life by a witch. He thinks it’s cute. He thinks it’s — pardon the pun — charming. And he thinks it works, because he keeps winning.”

The TruNews founder dismisses comments from people who say that the supermodel is just following a “goofy new-age” path, maintaining that she’s a witch — and in his opinion, there is no such thing as a good witch. Wiles adds that the quarterback should be concerned about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeing the video and suspending him from the league. CBS joked that perhaps Brady should be suspended for witchcraft and sorcery.

Wiles’ statements were apparently not sarcastic, as he was expressing sincere concern for the Patriots quarterback in the afterlife.

“It’s working in his life but it’s going to be a miserable [afterlife] when he dies. Hey, I’m just going by what he said.”

But Deseret News says that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s spirituality has always been unique, as a sort of a la carte plan. New York Times writer Mark Leibovich visited the Brady-Bündchen home, and noticed symbols of many religions — including Bibles — in practically every room.

According to Leibovich, the couple married in a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California — yet Brady had menorahs on display in the home. Brady explained that their views are broad.

“We’re not Jewish. But I think we’re into everything… I don’t know what I believe. I think there’s a belief system, I’m just not sure what it is.”

Brady was raised Catholic, and his parents are devout. His father went to school for seven years to become a priest. The couple has seemingly worked out an amalgam of religions that work best for them.