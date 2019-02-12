Lisa Vanderpump Says She ‘Floundered’ During ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Opens Up About Brother Mark’s Suicide

Lisa Vanderpump claims Season 9 was 'difficult.'

For Lisa Vanderpump, the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was the hardest season to date.

During an interview with the Daily Dish, Vanderpump opened up about “floundering” during filming and explained that because of her brother Mark Vanderpump’s suicide last spring, she was not in a good place when filming began.

“I didn’t do well this year. We spoke a great length about me coming back and so, for me, I kind of floundered, and I think you see that — I don’t know what they’re gonna show, but in my personal life, I just wasn’t doing well after my brother died,” she explained.

Mark was found dead in England last spring of an alleged drug overdose and a short time later, the death was reported as a suicide, reported Gloucestershire Live. Not surprisingly, Vanderpump was completely devastated by the loss of her only sibling and took to Instagram to honor his life after his sudden passing in May.

As Vanderpump explained, the months that followed Mark’s death were very difficult and she didn’t do well personally during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

“Obviously, just being the two of us, we were more like twins,” Vanderpump continued of her relationship with her brother. “It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.”

Vanderpump and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars began production on Season 9 shortly after Mark’s death and around the same time, production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 also began. So, while Vanderpump should have been grieving her loss, she was instead faced with a jam-packed schedule filled with filming sessions and work at her many restaurants in Los Angeles, including Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge.

Although there have been swirling rumors which have suggested that Vanderpump will quit her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upon the conclusion of Season 9, she has not announced any such thing and has actually spoken out against the rumors on a number of occasions.

“I am in the show. I have not quit, and if I did quit, it wouldn’t just be a leaked story,” she told Entertainment Tonight weeks ago.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.