Amy Schumer Nabs Another Netflix Comedy Special With ‘Growing’

Schumer's second Netflix comedy special is scheduled to air in March.

Amy Schumer has struck a deal with Netflix to air her second comedy special for the streaming giant, reports Deadline. Schumer’s follow-up to 2017’s The Leather Special is scheduled to air next month.

The show, titled Amy Schumer Growing, is described as “a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth.” Schumer announced the debut of her upcoming special Tuesday morning on Instagram.

According to Deadline, Schumer takes the stage in front of a packed Chicago auditorium to talk about “the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss,” including the more raunchy aspects the comedian is sure to cover.

Schumer made headlines for her first Netflix deal by requesting more money upon learning that Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock were both paid more for their comedy specials. While Schumer took to Instagram to promote equal pay for all women, she was quick to say, “I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and [two] of the greatest comics of all time.”

Schumer recorded The Leather Special at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado, as part of a 2016 world tour that had shows on three continents.

The special was favorably reviewed by critics, with praise for Schumer’s hilarious, raunchy comedy and sense of comedic timing. However, the show also received a large influx of overwhelmingly negative reviews from Netflix subscribers at that time. Splitsider reported this as an organized takedown by Reddit users actively pushing others to bring down the special’s rating. Schumer responded to the incident on Instagram.

“The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. They tried on my book and movies and TV show. And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going… Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth… Trolls see you on the next one!”

Amy Schumer Is Returning to Netflix with a New Comedy Special: 'It's The Best…I’ve Ever Done' https://t.co/LI7x7ENKJ1 — People (@people) February 12, 2019

It was noted that, while some of the user reviews were misogynistic, there were comments left from fans of Schumer who simply did not care for the special.

Regardless of past controversies, Schumer should be in rare form when Amy Schumer Growing premieres on Netflix on March 19. Watch her announcement below.