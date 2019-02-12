Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Stuns As She Tries To ‘Blend’ In At New York Fashion Week

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has had a busy month. In addition to her own career, she watched her man win yet another Super Bowl with his team — the New England Patriots — and now she’s in New York City for Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sitting, seemingly front row, at one of the city’s fashion shows during the hectic and exciting week.

In the photograph, Kostek is seen wearing black leather pants, a black fur zipper coat, and a thick white turtleneck sweater. She has her legs crossed as her black handbag sits on a chair next to her.

Camille’s long blonde hair is pulled back into an up-do, with a few tendrils hanging down to frame her face. The Sports Illustrated bikini model also sports a full face of makeup — which includes darkened brows, pink eye shadow that pops against her glowing skin, some highlighter to give her a shimmer, and a natural looking pink lip.

In the caption of the photograph, Kostek reveals that Maybelline is responsible for her makeup look, and that she’s trying to “blend” in with all of the “fanciness” that is New York Fashion Week. She was spotted attended the Dennis Basso show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just last week Camille Kostek was in Boston riding in the Patriots victory parade alongside her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski — or “Gronk” as NFL fans call him.

The model and her man celebrated the team’s big win by having a great time with fans, and with each other. According to Hollywood Life, not long after the parade started, Gronk ripped his shirt off, began chugging beers, and was even seen grinding on Kostek in the midst of the excitement.

Rob and Camille have quickly become one of sport’s favorite couples, with Gronkowski as the NFL’s fan-favorite tight end on the field. Off the field he’s known to be a bit of a party animal, which he displayed during the championship parade. However, Camille promises her fans that he’s not always like that.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the off season hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille recently quipped to the Improper Bostonian during a tell-all interview.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek’s career, modeling photos, and relationship with Rob Gronkowski by following her on Instagram.