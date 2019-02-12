‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Summer Searches For Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 12, brings Kyle to the forefront. Summer is looking for him, and Mariah defends him to Lola. Plus, Mia has a significant name slip during some adult time with Rey that has severe consequences. Finally, Sharon, Victoria, and Phyllis freak out over Nikki’s confession. It’s all in a day’s work in Genoa City.

It’s the Kyle (Michael Mealor) express. Kyle told Jack (Peter Bergman) that Lola (Sasha Calle) broke up with him, and Jack invited Kyle to go out with him and Kerry (Alice Hunter), but Kyle declined and went to the Abbott cabin alone. Later, Summer (Hunter King) tried to get the details of Kyle’s whereabouts from Jack, but he advised his former stepdaughter to back off his son for the time being. Of course, that didn’t stop Summer. She looked at Kyle’s Valentine’s Day invitation to Lola and headed to the cabin.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) presented Lola with some heart-shaped cookies from her and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Lola gave Mariah the news that they broke up because Kyle expected her to ditch work and go to the cabin for a few days when the restaurant opens so soon. Mariah defended Kyle and mentioned that it’s not weird for Kyle to make grand gestures and want sex. Lola retorted that maybe Kyle should have goals too, but Mariah asked Lola what good goals are without somebody to share them with. Later, Jack told Lola that Kyle was alone at the cabin.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) surprised a lingerie-clad Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) with wine and magazines. When Mia saw the Life & Style magazine cover featuring Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), she complained, and Rey told his wife that Abby is Arturo’s choice. They began to make love, and in the midst of it, Mia shouted out Arturo’s name, which infuriated Rey. He slammed out of the room after telling Mia if that’s who she wants, she can have him.

Today on #YR, Victoria and Cane reach common ground. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tP8BhXOvDz pic.twitter.com/qRqwASHWuT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2019

Earlier, Rey told Sharon (Sharon Case) about Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) confession. He asked Sharon to tell him everything so he could protect her. Sharon told Rey she’d already told him everything there was to say. Later, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) were at Sharon’s where they worried about what would happen next. The women also got their stories straight. Before she went to Sharon’s, Billy (Jason Thompson) blamed everything on J.T. and promised her everything would work out. As for Phyllis, Nick (Joshua Morrow) remained more focused on Nikki’s legal problems than the potential implications for Phyllis, but in the end, Nick reminded Phyllis that he’s her family, too.

Finally, Summer knocked on the door to the Abbott cabin where Kyle drank champagne alone, which sets things up for Lola to find them together, Inquisitr reported.