‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal New Tantalizing Tidbit About Hannah Brown’s Journey, Per Reality Steve

Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale is right around the corner, and a new preview has teased plenty of juicy tidbits about what viewers can expect to see over the next few weeks. The latest sneak peek aired Monday night and contained a lot of crazy moments. According to gossip guru Reality Steve, the clip pointed at one development that he hadn’t revealed before and now he’s dishing out details.

Many viewers were questioning some of the scenes that included Hannah Brown during that Bachelor sneak peek. Some wondered if Reality Steve’s spoilers about Brown having a hometown date were wrong, but he insisted his teasers were accurate.

Now, in his new blog post, Reality Steve does share new Bachelor spoilers that related to Hannah and Colton. He maintains that she is eliminated during Episode 7 as the Inquisitr has previously detailed. However, that’s apparently not the last that Underwood or the viewers will see of her.

Colton will be visiting Hannah’s home state of Alabama during Episode 8, but it’s not specifically to meet the Brown family. Rather, Bachelor spoilers detail, it’s for a hometown with Hannah Godwin’s family.

Viewers will have to wait to see exactly how it plays out, but Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that Brown will show up essentially uninvited and pay Underwood a visit. It looks like he will spend some time with her, but nothing significant happens.

Colton's journey will take a shocking turn. Get ready for fence-jumping drama, heartbreaking tears, and rose-handing romance! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gG3dYBOqqv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 12, 2019

Hannah doesn’t introduce Colton to her family or get a second chance on the show, but her appearance has caused some chaos in terms of that latest sneak peek. Reality Steve explains that he didn’t uncover the specifics on this little twist until this past weekend, and it just so happened that Monday’s sneak peek provided a good opportunity to reveal it.

The preview generating all of this buzz and suspicion aired Monday night and has since been shared via the show’s Twitter page. As the Inquisitr detailed earlier, it was jam-packed with tantalizing teasers and definitely incorporated a fair amount of misdirection. The pieces focusing on Hannah definitely stirred up a lot of buzz and doubt, but Reality Steve’s additional insight does seem to piece things back together fairly smoothly.

Hannah Brown may not be successful in winning Colton Underwood’s heart this season, but she may well have another shot at finding love this summer. The next Bachelor in Paradise cast won’t be pinned down until early summer, but fans have to think that Hannah has a spot if she wants it.

Will all of these spoilers of Reality Steve’s pan out to be accurate? It has definitely been a wild season in terms of Bachelor spoilers, and viewers will be anxious to see if the finale can really live up to all of the hype.