Rebel Wilson Was ‘Medically Rescued’ When She Refused To Ski Down A Mountain

Rebel Wilson backed out from skiing down the mountain because of jitters, and had to go down in a sled reserved for medical emergencies.

On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson was seen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show talking about her winter getaway at the end of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado. According to People, she revealed to the audience that at one point she had to be “medically rescued” from the mountaintop when she had “a vibe” that prevented her from going down.

She relates that at the top of the hill, she was working with a ski instructor — and was doing fairly well practice skiing. Then, something happened when it came time to go down.

“She was like, ‘Okay, you just have to ski down now.’ And I was like, ‘Aww, I don’t know..'” she told Ellen about the moment.

Timid about going down the hill, she wondered how she would get down without skiing.

“They said, ‘Okay, now you have to go down the hill.’ And I said, ‘Can I just get the chairlift back? ‘Cause that’s like a ride. That seems pretty fun’,” she said humorously.

“This lovely gentleman Scott came and rescued me in a sled but he said in order to get enough speed to get to the bottom, we have to go off the edge of a cliff. So that ended up being more scary than actually skiing,” Wilson said about her rescue.

Going over the cliff edge was a nightmare — and Wilson said that she was “freaking out,” and lost her poles on the ride down.

It’s hard to imagine the fiery comedian becoming nervous about skiing down a mountain, especially when her uploaded Instagram photo of the day shows her to be all smiles, goofing around on the ski lift.

But it seems the skiing jitters at the mountaintop — and a harrowing sled ride to the bottom — weren’t the end of Wilson’s discomforts. She relates to Ellen that she later went to a night club with Mariah Carey as part of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, despite being more of a “bubble bath” kind of gal.

At the club, Carey supposedly had a run-in with security when she refused to turn over her coat in order to get in. Fortunately, they managed to avoid any drama when she relented and gave up her coat.

“At the end of the day, she did what is best for the group and we got in. She’s a team player. But she’s such an awesome lady. And then inside the club they started playing her songs ’cause she’s in there. We were like, ‘Yeah!’ dancing. So it turned out alright,” Wilson said, recalling the tense moment.

It seems at the end of the day, Wilson had a great time on her winter getaway. Hopefully she’ll be able to return to the slopes one day, and find the courage to set aside her jitters.