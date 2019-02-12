Josh Duggar Claims ‘Emotional Distress’ Over Arkansas Court Decision Not To Overturn Privacy Lawsuit

Back in 2015, Josh Duggar was accused of molesting four of his younger sisters — and a babysitter — when he was just 13 years old. These accusations surfaced after a report by In Touch Magazine, who published court documents alleging sexual misconduct which were filed in 2006.

According to Radar Online, Duggar is claiming that the documents were illegally released to the publication — and he has filed an appeal in an Arkansas court to overturn their decision to dismiss his original privacy lawsuit. The former reality star filed an appeal on February 4, per Radar Online.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star first filed his suit in March of 2018, per the Radar Online report, claiming that “the city of Springdale and Washington County, both in Arkansas, illegally released documents alleging he sexually molested five minors, four of which were his sisters.”

Duggar said he had “emotional distress” over the publication of the documents. The case was closed by the court due to Duggar’s late filing of paperwork in regards to the motion to dismiss. In Touch Weekly was able to retrieve a copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

In 2015, the Duggar family had the top-rated show on TLC — 19 Kids and Counting. Fans tuned in weekly for an inner look at the life of the supersized family, one which was fundamentally based on their conservative religious beliefs, including rules which included no kissing before marriage, no frontal hugs, and no dating without a chaperone.

The In Touch Weekly story caused an avalanche of bad press for the Duggar clan. Two months after the In Touch Weekly story was published, TLC pulled the plug on the family’s show, 19 Kids and Counting. In May of 2015, Duggar apologized for his actions in a Facebook post on the family’s official page.

In June of 2015, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar appeared on Fox News with Megyn Kelly — along with daughters Jessa and Jill Duggar, who revealed that they were two of their brother’s victims. The bad news for the family continued in August of that same year, when Josh Duggar revealed that he had been unfaithful to wife Anna Duggar, the mother of his children, by looking at pornography.

It was also revealed that Josh Duggar was a member of the Ashley Madison website, which promotes adultery. Josh Duggar later released a statement on the Duggar Family‘s official website asking for forgiveness. He lost his job in Washington — as an executive director at Family Research Council Action, the lobbying arm of the conservative advocacy group. The couple moved back to Arkansas with their children in tow as the scandal closed in around them.

After a lengthy stay at a “faith-based” facility, Duggar reunited with Anna Duggar and their children. The couple, who were parents of four children at the time — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, and Meredith — celebrated the birth of their fifth child two years after Duggar was released from rehab. They welcomed a son named Mason.

It is only over the past couple of years that Josh Duggar has resurfaced on the Duggar family official website in photos. He also posts photos of the couple and their children on his personal Instagram page.

The family continues to appear, without Josh Duggar, in episodes of the TLC series Counting On. This series follows several of the older Duggar children and their families, chronicling their life changes and big moments.

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC.