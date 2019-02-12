Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Skimpy White Dress In New Photo

Tammy Hembrow is no stranger to showing off her curves on social media, and this week she did just that.

According to the Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow posted an eye-catching photo of herself sporting a barely-there white dress to her Instagram Story, wherein she showed off her expensive collection of Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags, a collection which totaled up to about $12,000.

The 24-year-old Instagram model is said to have a net worth of about $3 million thanks to her fitness business and social media standing. In the photo, Tammy is seen standing in her living room wearing a skin-tight white dress, one which showcased her curves, including her toned tummy and lean legs.

The dress has a low cut, which puts Hembrow’s ample cleavage on full display. The fitness guru has her long blonde hair up in a high ponytail on top of her head, and the wavy tresses hang down to her waist. She also sports a full face of makeup, which includes prominent eyebrows, a bronzed glow, dark lashes, and a nude lip.

Tammy completes her look with a pair of nude pumps, stud earrings, and some pink polish on her fingernails as she holds her phone up in order to snap the selfie.

Tammy Hembrow loves to share her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where she has over 9 million followers. The social media sensation often snaps photos and videos of herself at events, pictures of herself working out, captures of her in gowns and bikinis, or more candid images with her two adorable children. She has a son, Wolf, and a daughter, Saskia, whom she shares with her former fiance Reece Hawkins.

Hembrow claims to be single at the moment, but has been dodging rumors that she’s been hooking up with her friend Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on. She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him. Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend. She was walking round with her AAA pass on display for everyone to see,” an insider told the Daily Mail about Hembrow’s relationship with Tyga.

However, Tammy’s sister, Amy Hembrow — who is also her spokesperson — confirmed that Tammy and Tyga are not dating. Amy claims that “everyone is just friends,” despite the speculation and gossip that has been flying around about the pair.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow’s lavish lifestyle and work out routines by following her on Instagram.