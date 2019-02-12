Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Shouldn’t Critique Green New Deal As He ‘Can’t Even Read Full Sentences’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a Democrat from New York — ripped into President Donald Trump via social media after he criticized the blueprint for the Green New Deal (GND) which she co-authored, suggesting the president can’t read well enough to offer valid notes on the plan, according to the Independent.

Trump took the opportunity to criticize the resolution while speaking at a campaign rally meant to highlight border security issues in El Paso, Texas. During the president’s lengthy speech, he launched into a critique directed at the freshman congresswoman on her signature environmental, economic, and social justice legislation, one ostensibly meant to ameliorate the worst effects of climate change and economic injustice.

“It sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark,” Trump said to throngs of supporters at the rally along the Rio Grande, just across the border from Mexico. “Too many Democrats are focused on tearing down their opposition instead of building up our country. They’re trying to impose some of the most extreme measures and policies ever put forward by our Congress.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez offered some snark via Twitter.

“Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House Resolution,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez then provided snippets from a Washington Post piece reporting that the president prefers to have aides give him oral summaries rather reading intelligence briefings himself. That piece quoted an anonymous staffer saying that reading is not the president’s “preferred style of learning.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Green New Deal is indeed ambitious and has dozens of co-signers, among them a number of 2020 presidential hopefuls. The plan calls for a massive investment in U.S. infrastructure along the lines of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s original New Deal. It seeks to address a posited looming climate change catastrophe by shifting the U.S. from a fossil fuel-based economy to one based on sustainable energy. It also seeks to create 20 million jobs, to break up “too big to fail” banks, and to establish a right to health care.

However, in Trump’s off-the-cuff style of speaking, he made a few criticisms of the Green New Deal which critics called dubious.

“They want to take away your car, reduce the value of your home and put millions of Americans out of work,” he said of the Democrats behind the GND.

Trump went on to suggest that the deal would completely end air travel, shut down American energy altogether, and that it would mean “you’re not allowed to own cows anymore.”