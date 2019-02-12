Winnie Harlow Shares Uncensored Instagram Snap As ‘Sports Illustrated’ Announced She’ll Join Its Rookie Class

Winnie Harlow is joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, the magazine announced on Tuesday. Around the same time, Harlow took to her own Instagram page to share a very revealing snapshot in which she is featured in a see-through bra, leaving nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the Canadian model is seated in front of a white wall while wearing a sheer black bra. The bra features thick straps that go over the 24-year-old’s shoulders. The completely see-through fabric reveals her whole breast, which she left uncensored. Instagram community guidelines prohibits photos that show female nipples, so it is unclear whether the social media platform will remove Harlow’s photo.

The model — who rose to prominence after participating in the 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model— is sitting with her knee up in a relaxed pose as she brushes her hair. Harlow paired her bra with matching underwear that sits around the model’s navel area, helping accentuate her flawless figure — particularly her small waist and toned abs. The position of her arm, which is holding the brush, highlights her incredibly toned arms and strong shoulders. Harlow is wearing some dark makeup on her eyes, while her locks are slicked back in a natural hairstyle.

The photo, which Harlow shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 34,000 likes and more than 200 comments in very short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the model — took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for the model.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user noted, while another one pointed out, “Happy valentines day.”

Around the same time Harlow posted the snapshot, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to its own Instagram account to share the news that Harlow will be joining its rookie class, making her the newest addition to the SI family.

Fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit models took to the post’s comments section to congratulate the model, and to welcome her into the family.

“BEST FEELING IN THE WORLD!!! Congrats @winnieharlow!! Welcome to our rookie class!!!” Camille Kostek wrote.

As Sports Illustrated announced today, the magazine’s editor — MJ Day — surprised Harlow during what she thought was just a normal casting call. According to a comment Harlow left on SI‘s Instagram post, she will be shooting in the Bahamas, though it is is not known when.

“Ahhhhhhhhhh so excited thank you so much! Can’t wait for the Bahamas,” she wrote.