Khloe Kardashian Shares Another Adorable Photo Of Baby True Thompson As She Celebrates 10-Month Milestone

True Thompson is pretty in pink!

To celebrate her 10th month of being on this earth, Khloe Kardashian shared two sweet photos of the tot decked out from head to toe in pink. In the first photo in the set, little True sits on a fluffy white blanket and wears a gigantic smile on her face. The youngster is sporting a light pink sweater with Burberry brown detail down the side of the sleeves as well as an adorable pink beanie.

To match the pink theme, True also rocks a pair of pink socks and adds another pop of brown to her chic outfit with a tiny pair of brown boots. The next photo in the set gives fans a more complete look at the sweet little outfit as True leans against a bookshelf and her little dress hits just below her knees. Once again, True proves that she is the happiest baby ever as she wears a giant smile on her face for the photo-op.

In the caption of the image, Khloe lets her 86 million-plus followers know that True just turned 10-months-old and she’s one proud mama. So far, the images have earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a ton of attention with over 1 million likes, as well as 5,700 comments in less than an hour of the post going live.

Some fans commented on the post to wish the tot a happy 10th month, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how cute True looks in the photos.

“I LIVE for pictures of baby True!!! Please don’t ever stop sharing… that cute little smile is absolutely EVERYTHING,” one follower wrote.

“I see that tooth peeking out. She’s beautiful!! Enjoy it now because time flies way to fast.”

“Have you ever seen a more beautiful baby,” another chimed in.

Ahead of the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Inquisitr recently shared that there is still plenty of drama to go around in the Kardashian family. In the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, Khloe reveals that she would “rather spend time with her baby” than deal with other family drama.

“I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter,” she says in a clip. “I don’t even have to be here.”

Two other big storylines that will play out in the new season are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West prepping for the arrival of their fourth child and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick navigating to the world of co-parenting for the sake of their three children — Reign, Mason, and Penelope.

Season 16 of KUWTK premieres on March 31 at 9 p.m. EST on E!