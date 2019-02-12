Christie Brinkley Shares Her Secret For Being Confident In A Bikini At 65

Christie Brinkley may have just turned 65, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing off her ageless beauty in string bikinis on Instagram. What’s her secret for being so confident, you ask? Well in a new interview with Fox News, she revealed that it has everything to do with self-care.

“We all know we get more done on a good hair day. We just do! And I think it’s the same with taking care of your skin, your diet, your exercising,” she said.

Brinkley has been a vegetarian all her life and has long credited Total Gym for helping her keep in shape. She’s a paid spokesperson for the product but as the Independent reports, she professes to “really use it” as part of her regular workout routine. Brinkley says that she also likes to take spin classes and lift weights as well, but her secret for staying fit is squeezing in a workout whenever she can, despite a busy schedule.

“Some days the only thing I can get in is a seven-minute run on the Total Gym,” she said in an interview with the Cut, as reported by the Independent. “Then while I’m brushing my teeth, I’m doing leg lifts. When I’m drying my hair, I do all kinds of squats.”

For many, Brinkley embodies the phrase “age is nothing but a number,” and it appears to be a philosophy that she adheres to. She told Fox News she doesn’t believe that the number of years lived should restrict the “modern woman.”

“Nowadays, women are totally reshaping the numbers and giving those numbers a new image,” she said. “To me, to be turning 65, it really could be any number.”

Brinkley told Fox that her new social media campaign, Milestones of Me, seeks to encourage women to feel the same way by celebrating the special moments of their lives, big or small.

Brinkley, whose name and face became synonymous with the term “all-American” beauty in the 1980s, is still modeling. As InStyle reports, she recently rocked the runway at designer Elie Tahari’s show during New York Fashion Week. There was another model in the show who has a very special connection to Brinkley: her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Mother and daughter shared a high-five as they passed each other on the runway, InStyle notes, a show of camaraderie that was appreciated by the audience.

At 65, Christie Brinkley doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. But will she still slip into bikinis in five years when she hits 70? We’ll just have to wait and see.