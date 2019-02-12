Cardi B Deactivates Instagram Account After Being Criticized For Grammy Win

Cardi B has decided to take a break from Instagram. The rapper, who won her first Grammy award and simultaneously made Grammys history on Sunday evening, went on a heated Instagram Stories rant on Monday to defend herself against haters who say she is undeserving of the award. Shortly after signing off, Cardi’s entire account disappeared, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 26-year-old “I Like It” singer received the award for Best Rap Album, becoming the first female solo artist to do so. The honor also marked Cardi’s very first Grammy win. When her debut album Invasion of Privacy released in April 2018, it became certified double platinum by the RIAA and each track was individually certified gold, making history for female artists once again.

Despite her accomplishments, many critics believed Cardi’s career was over when she became pregnant with daughter Kulture at the same time as the album release. Cardi now co-parents Kulture, 7 months, with husband Offset, although the couple is reportedly separated.

Fed up with the negative responses following her win, Cardi took to Instagram to share an expletive-filled message.

“I’ve been taking a lot of s**t today, I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I’m sick of this s**t,” the rapper said. “I worked hard for my motherf**king album.”

Cardi B deleted her Instagram after "taking a lot of s—" for her #Grammys win https://t.co/748owOSh6t pic.twitter.com/FLPACOFCFM — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2019

Cardi continued on to say that she kept herself in the studio for three months to get the album out on time, often sleeping there for days, all while pregnant with Kulture.

She also pointed out how different the response is now compared to last year’s awards show when Cardi lost the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, CNN reported.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed,'” the star said. “Now this year’s a f***ing problem?”

When Cardi completed her Instagram Stories video, she posted a cryptic message to her feed saying, “I used to want this s*** foreva. Ya can have it back!”

She deactivated her account soon afterward.

When accepting her award on Sunday evening, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper teared up as she spoke about the hard work she and Offset put in to release Invasion of Privacy. Again, she mentioned the long nights in the studio, thanking Kulture for motivating her to finish the album.

“We was like, ‘We have to get this album done,’ so I could still do [music] videos while I’m still not showing,” Cardi said, according to Us Weekly.

She also shared an emotional and excitement-filled video to Instagram later that evening, jumping for joy as she thanked everyone involved in the making of the album. She even noted that she would share the win with late rapper Mac Miller, who was posthumously nominated for his album Swimming following his untimely death in September.