Did Kristen Doute And Brian Carter Split? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Faced Hardships During Season 7

Kristen Doute opened up about their issues on last night's 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter opened up about their relationship hardships during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, but are they still together?

Although Doute hasn’t been sharing nearly as many photos of herself and Carter as of late when compared to what she used to, Refinery 29 revealed on February 11 that the couple appears to still be dating — living together at their West Hollywood, California, apartment.

On Instagram, Doute’s last photo with Carter was shared on January 20, when the couple and their co-stars — including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright — went on a trip to Las Vegas on Kent’s fiancé’s private jet.

During an interview with Daily Mail Australia last year, Doute opened up about the ups and downs she and Carter went through during production on the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show.

“He and I definitely have a little bit of a bumpy season,” she said while vacationing in Sydney. “This is what I signed up for, and we have to be honest. We’re not perfect.”

“It’s really hard to watch things back, and I think we’re both a little nervous,” she added.

As for what fans should expect to see from Doute and Carter as the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules continues, Doute said it’s “nothing awful… not like a big cheating scandal” and that they ultimately “got over it.”

During Monday’s show, Doute opened up about her relationship issues with Carter during a lunch date with Kent and Ariana Madix that preceded their girls trip to Solvang, California.

Doute struck up her relationship with Carter years ago, after her messy split from DJ James Kennedy. As fans will recall, Doute also dated co-star Tom Sandoval during earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Months into their relationship, Doute and Carter moved in together. A short time later, rumors began swirling with regards to a potential engagement. Doute was even seen showing off an alleged engagement ring for several weeks. Ultimately, no engagement was announced. At this point, they appear to be working through the issues they faced while filming Vanderpump Rules last year.

As for the other couples of the show, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright — as well as Lala Kent and Randall Emmett — are headed towards marriage. Meanwhile, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are considering starting a family.

To see more of Doute, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.