‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Busts Kyle And Summer On Valentine’s Day

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show Lola confronting Kevin and Summer at the Abbott cabin on Valentine’s Day.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) invited Lola (Sasha Calle) to spend some time at the Abbott cabin for the holiday celebrating love. Of course, Lola has a new restaurant opening in mere days at this point, and she feels overwhelmed by the number of things left to be finished, and she wasn’t willing to take time off to go for some rest and relaxation in the woods with her boyfriend. Instead of accepting his present, Lola breaks up with Kyle – again. Lola has a thing about Kyle’s gifts, and it doesn’t bode well.

Inquisitr reported that Summer (Hunter King) takes advantage of the situation and insinuates herself into Kyle’s present for Lola. Jack (Peter Bergman) advised Summer to give Kyle some space, and then later he let Lola know that Kyle went to the cabin without here. Since Summer had Kyle’s invitation, she knew where he went and showed up to ostensibly help her friend through his heartache. Of course, Summer takes advantage of the situation and tries to kiss Kyle, but he pulls away and reiterates that “this isn’t going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Lola changes her mind and shows up at the cabin too just in time to see Summer and Kyle’s almost-kiss. She barges in, and Kyle is thrilled to see that Lola changed her mind. Of course, Lola’s mind is already made up after seeing Summer there with Kyle. Lola tells Kyle she had changed her mind while he begs her to work with him to get through everything and move forward. It’s no use, though. Lola saw Summer and Kyle all over each other, and Lola is convinced that sex is the only thing that matters to Kyle. Since Lola’s a virgin and unwilling to move their relationship to the next level, it appears that she’s finished with Kyle once again.

Our #WCW is the incredible @SashaCalle! We just ♥️ how well she plays Lola on #YR. Don’t you?? pic.twitter.com/E08GpqTuDT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 23, 2019

All of Lola’s overreactions are exactly what Summer needs to pull Kyle into her web and snare him for herself. Since her arrival in Genoa City, Summer has made no bones about the fact that she wants to get back together with Kyle. While he’s remained entirely devoted to Lola, Lola’s behavior hasn’t made it easy for Kyle to continue resisting Summer, especially with her breaking up with him. It looks like Lola may end up without a boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, and Summer is only too happy to step into her role with Kyle.