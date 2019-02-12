‘The View’ Star Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain To Stop Her ‘Hissy Fit’ During Heated Debate

Two of the panelists of The View got into a war of words, which resulted in Joy Behar telling Meghan McCain to stop her “hissy fit” during a heated political exchange.

According to People, the argument between the two women came after the panel, which included Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin – moderator Whoopi Goldberg is currently out, recovering from pneumonia – began speaking about the Twitter war between Donald Trump and Senator Amy Klobuchar, who recently threw her hat in the ring in a bid for president in 2020.

The senator announced her candidacy in the middle of a bad snowstorm in her home state of Minnesota.

Klobuchar was made fun of by the president, who said this about her bid for office.

“Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech, she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

The senator quickly quipped back by making remarks about climate change and the president’s hair.

“Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues). And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?”

The two came to blows early in the discussion, as McCain interrupted Behar and announced that the video of Klobuchar announcing her candidacy is “real,” to which Behar responded, “Can I get through this, please?”

Hostin, Behar, and Huntsman spoke about how Klobuchar wasn’t afraid of standing up to the president when he made a disparaging comment about her, stating the senator bit right back. McCain then attempted to state her opinion with the following quip.

“Can I say something now? Is that okay, Joy? Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”

As she spoke her mind, McCain suddenly stopped after looking at Behar, who began speaking at the same time as the conservative panelist. She said to Behar, “Nope, by all means, keep going, Joy,” to which Behar responded, “No, if you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue.”

The topic was quickly changed and McCain stayed silent for several of the segments thereafter.

The two women, who are friendly off-camera, often butt heads due to their differing political views on the ABC talk show. McCain made fun of their “feud” on Instagram when she posted a pic of she and Behar on December 13, suggesting that both women will “fight again’ in the new year.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.