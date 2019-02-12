Priyanka Chopra Calls Every Day With Nick Jonas ‘Just Magical’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are definitely still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Since they got married, the pair has been regularly gushing about each other and their seemingly picture-perfect relationship. Now, Chopra is currently doing press for her new movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, and one of the most common questions she gets is about how she is adjusting to married life.

The actress told Hollywood Life that her relationship with Nick has not changed since they got married, but they are still learning about each other along the way. The couple dated for about two months before getting engaged, and then were married after just six months of dating.

“We didn’t even date for a long time, so we’re still navigating getting to know each other, and it’s just magical. Every day is, like, a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

Another question that the Quantico actress is asked about all the time is when she and Nick are planning on starting a family. While Nick Jonas is just 26-years-old, Priyanka is 36-years-old – still, that doesn’t mean that the pair is exactly rushing into having children like they did with marriage, according to Chopra.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen,” she told the outlet. “But it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven. We love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re supportive of each other’s work, so I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

And while she has been busy promoting her new film with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, she has had a little bit of time to think about what she is going to do this Valentine’s Day since she’ll finally be married. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Chopra shared that originally, with both if their busy works schedules, she and Jonas were planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day after the fact this year.

However, Chopra says that she was originally supposed to be in Los Angeles and Nick was supposed to be in London but now things have moved around and they are actually able to spend the day together. The actress did not share their exact plans, but she did say that she is a believer of not needing a day to tell someone you love them, even though it’s always nice to hear it.

She also shared that there is absolutely no pressure on Valentine’s Day because Nick is thoughtful and sweet all the time. How cute!