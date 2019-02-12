‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, February 13: Flo Makes A Full Confession

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 13, promises that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will sing like a canary. The Las Vegas croupier will open up to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) when she realizes that her back is against the wall. The pretty blonde will make a full confession that will leave Zoe stunned.

When Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) summoned Flo to Los Angeles, she had no idea what awaited her. The croupier was smitten with the handsome doctor and decided to play along when he told her to pretend to be the baby’s mother when Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) came to visit.

Now she is caught in a web of lies and deceit, and could even face serious jail time if anybody finds out what she and Reese Buckingham did. Not only did Reese fake Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby’s death, but he effectively sold the child for $250,000. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted the baby, with her mother’s financial help,

Unfortunately for Flo, Zoe has been doing an investigation of her own because her father had been acting so strangely in the recent past. She stumbled across the adoption papers, as detailed by the Inquisitr, and confronted the Las Vegas craps dealer. Zoe wanted to know what role Reese played in the adoption of Steffy’s baby.

Eventually, Zoe accepted Flo’s explanation that Reese facilitated the adoption. She told Zoe that Reese did not want anybody to know that he was involved in the adoption because it would complicate Zoe’s life because she worked at Forrester Creations. Zoe seemed to accept the explanation and left.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will talk about what she learned from Flo. However, Zoe is still not completely satisfied with the story that Flo gave her and she will return to the apartment again.

This time the model won’t back down until Flo tells her everything. The latest Bold and the Beautiful promo video on Twitter shows that Zoe will threaten Flo by saying, “Steffy’s adoption isn’t legal. Tell me everything or I will go to the cops.”

Flo will cave and tell Zoe everything, per Highlight Hollywood. She will tell a shocked Zoe how Reese faked Hope’s baby’s death and how he made the baby available for Steffy to adopt. She will plead with Zoe not to tell anyone because she does not want to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Don't forget to watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.