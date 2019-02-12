Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Flo Tells Zoe Half-Truths

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, February 11, states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talked about Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) while she was taking care of Baby Phoebe. According to Soap Central, Steffy wanted to know if Liam should not be helping his wife. Liam opined that Hope found spending time with the newborn soothing.

Steffy wanted to know if Liam thought the situation was healthy. After all, Hope had birthing hormones still raging through her body and was holding Steffy’s daughter. However, Liam felt that Hope knew that the baby belonged to Steffy.

Hope joined Steffy and Liam in the living room. She gushed that Phoebe had fallen asleep in her arms, and it was just as she had imagined it to be. She said that she now understood why Steffy had chosen to adopt so soon after Beth’s death, and she would have made the same decision if she had been in Steffy’s position.

After learning that they had listened to some of her conversation with Phoebe, Hope thanked Steffy for allowing her to rock the baby. She claimed her instincts had kicked in and she had known what to do. She said that she had been able to close her eyes and pretend that the baby was Beth as she put her to sleep.

Although sympathetic to Hope's plight, Steffy worries that she is getting excessively close to Phoebe. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/538fgUe4Aa #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/g2G5hqRTCU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2019

Liam and Steffy tried to convince Hope that she would have another child in the future. Hope said that she had lost two children and that it was enough for her to be an aunt to the girls.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were cuddling in bed. Sally felt guilty about her happiness while Liam and Hope were experiencing such misery. Later, Wyatt threw a sketch pad on the bed and told Sally to sketch something. She did not know what to sketch. As he was doing bicep curls, Wyatt suggested athletic wear.

Sally was grateful that Wyatt kept her focused on her dreams and started working on her designs. He believed that Sally could do anything. The couple kissed.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was still at her father’s apartment. She apologized to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and said that she was just trying to figure out what had happened. She did not understand how her father was involved with Steffy Forrester’s baby.

Flo finally admitted that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was the one who had facilitated the adoption. She said that he had not wanted anyone to know because he did not want to complicate Zoe’s life at work.