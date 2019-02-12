Did Vicki Gunvalson Just React To Her Demotion And The Addition Of A New Housewife? See Her Telling Re-Tweet

Vicki Gunvalson appears to be upset about her alleged replacement.

Vicki Gunvalson seems to have weighed in on the recent rumors claiming she’s been demoted on The Real Housewives of Orange County and replaced by a new wife ahead of Season 14.

On February 11, as she and boyfriend Steve Lodge enjoyed time in the Bahamas, the longtime reality star took to her Twitter page, where she shared a very telling re-tweet with her fans and followers.

“So tired of watching the new, hungry housewives replace the women that made us watch and love the shows!” the message read.

For the past several days, rumors have been swirling online in which it has been alleged that Gunvalson, if she returns, will only be featured in a part-time role. Although the reports have not yet been confirmed or denied by Bravo, many fans are in an uproar due to the fact that Gunvalson is the longest-running housewife of all time.

As for the potential “new, hungry housewives” Gunvalson is referring to, she may be referencing Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who Us Weekly listed as a Season 14 cast member on February 11. As for any other new women, there have not been any new names connected to the show publicly quite yet.

As rumors continue to swirl with regard to Gunvalson’s alleged demotion and possible replacement, she and her boyfriend have been spending time together in the Bahamas and sharing plenty of photos with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Earlier this week, a source spoke to Radar Online about Gunvalson’s supposed demotion and confirmed the longtime reality star was “absolutely crushed” by the news.

“RHOC has been her whole life for like 15 years and she is the O.G. for a reason,” the insider said. “Now Tamra [Judge] is going to be the longest standing housewife.”

According to the report, producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County decided to downgrade Gunvalson’s role from full-time to part-time after she made drug claims against co-star Kelly Dodd during the Season 13 reunion special in 2018.

“It was just her time to go,” the source said.

The insider also said that because of Gunvalson’s on-and-off feuds with her co-stars, there was simply no room for a storyline on the show and her co-stars weren’t on board with filming scenes with her.

“The cocaine allegations played a part, but there was no organic story with the remaining cast,” the source said. “No one wanted to shoot with her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air later this year on Bravo TV.