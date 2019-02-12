Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Being Called ‘Creepy’ For Calling Husband Mark Consuelos ‘Daddy’

Kelly had the most epic response to a troll who didn't like her calling her husband 'Daddy.'

Kelly Ripa is hitting back after a troll on her Instagram account accused her of being “creepy” for referring to her husband of more than two decades by the pet name of “Daddy.” Per Hollywood Life, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host had the best response to the social media troll this week after they left a less than impressed comment on a shirtless photo she shared of the Riverdale actor.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ripa wasn’t afraid to show the world just how ripped her man is on her Instagram account on February 11. She uploaded a pretty steamy snap of Consuelos showing off his muscles while shirtless at the beach during a recent trip to Mexico while calling him her “#mcm,” also captioning the picture with fire emojis and the hashtag “#daddy.”

But, though many appreciated seeing the actor going shirtless as he walked along the sand in the picture shared by his wife this week, one social media user was instead more interested in the talk show host’s caption and the name she gave to her man – who’s also the father of her three children.

The troll commented on the snap by writing, “Calling him daddy is creepy.” That remark then caught Kelly’s attention, as she was quick to clap back with a very sassy response.

Replying in the comments section, the star bluntly wrote, “Then don’t call him daddy.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time that Kelly has shared her pet name for her husband – who she met while both appeared on the daytime soap All My Children and married in 1996.

Back in October, the Inquisitr shared that the star referred to her husband as “daddy” as she left a very flirty comment about watching Consuelos on the hit The CW show Riverdale – in which he plays Hiram Lodge – on her Instagram account.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ripa’s also been known to clap back at the haters on more than one occasion in the past, too.

In September, the star hit back online after being told that she looked “too old” for her husband of almost 23 years and should leave him.

The Inquisitr reported at the time that one person commented on a photo of Mark, “@kellyripa, yes he is so handsome but you need to go. Kelly, you look to old for him. Sorry, but you do.”

But the star didn’t let the nasty comment get to her, as she clapped back with a seriously epic response in which she called out the troll’s grammar and even called them a “dope.”

“You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” Ripa responded. “As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”