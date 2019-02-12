Demi Rose Busts Out Of Barely-There Dress During London Outing

Demi Rose Mawby was photographed during a recent night out in London, and she wore an eye-popping dress as she hit the town.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi Rose was photographed by paparazzi on Monday night as she headed to dinner in London. This marks the first time the Instagram model has been spotted back in the U.K. since leaving to take an extended vacation to Thailand earlier this month.

Demi reportedly hit up Sushi Samba, a Japanese restaurant, as she flaunted her famous curves in a barely-there black gown. In the photos, Rose is seen sporting a super-short black sequined gown, which showed off her long, lean legs.

The model’s mini-dress also boasted an extremely low cut, which ended at her navel, putting Demi’s ample cleavage on full display. The social media sensation had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and worn in shimmering, straight strands, which fell over her back and shoulders as she headed to dinner.

Demi completed her look with a pair of black heels and a black leather handbag, as she sported a full face of makeup, which included dark lashes and brows, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Later, when Demi Rose left the restaurant, she was bundled up a bit, donning a tan and black fur coat as she hopped into her car.

As many fans know, Demi got her start on Myspace, where she often posted photos of herself to the social media site. She later moved over to Instagram and gained a ton of new followers, especially after she began dating Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Celebs Now reports that the British model was born in Birmingham, where she studied health and beauty before focusing on her modeling career. She’s also appeared in music videos for big names like Chris Brown and DJ Khaled.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi is still interested in health and fitness, revealing that she always tries to eat right and exercise, even though she has a very busy schedule.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi revealed.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.