‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up About Going To Rehab: ‘I Wanted To Be A Better Person’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently opened up about a very personal issue to Us Weekly. He revealed to the site that he recently completed a one-month stint in rehab.

Ortiz-Magro explained that he went to treatment because he wanted to “be a better person.” Not only that, but he also had the best interests of his 10-month-old daughter in mind and explained that he wanted to be “a better father” for his daughter.

The Jersey Shore star recently made headlines when he and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, got into a fight on New Year’s Eve.

“Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter,” Ortiz-Magro explained.

Ortiz-Magro revealed that he went to treatment for both depression and alcohol abuse. He talked about alcoholism, calling it a “chronic disease.”

“I think it’s a chronic disease,” the reality star continued.

“It’s a progressive disease. I’m still struggling. You stop and you start up again, and it’s worse than when you stopped. You’re just like, ‘Wow, I thought I had this under control,’ but at the end of the day, it has full control over you.”

Ortiz-Magro is best known for his time on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. On the show, he starred alongside some other famous faces such as Deena Cortese, Snooki, and DJ Pauly D. Although the show ended in 2012, it recently returned with the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Ortiz reunited with his old castmates for the revival, which has reportedly been picked up for another season by MTV. It is unclear when it will air, but Ortiz-Magro recently posted a photo to Instagram showing him with DJ Pauly D. He added the hashtag “JSFV3 Coming Soon.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ortiz-Magro’s relationship has been full of drama, most recently with Harley slamming the father of her daughter for reportedly planning to ditch her on Valentine’s Day. At that time, she claimed that he would be on a dating show.

It is unclear what dating show Harley may have been referring to, but it was recently announced that Jersey Shore stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino’s will be starring in a new show, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny. According to US Weekly, the show will feature 20 contestants vying for the hearts of the reality show stars.