‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Rey Runs Straight To Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 13 bring turmoil to Genoa City ahead of Valentine’s Day. With some big breakups and regrets about the past for some residents, the day filled with love is anything but lovely.

Sharon (Sharon Case) hears stunning news from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), according to She Knows Soaps. It’s not about Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) confession or J.T.’s murder either. Inquisitr reported that Rey runs straight to Sharon after Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) calls out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name during a moment of passion. Rey grabs his clothes and leaves in a huff, and he ends up with Sharon.

They have a long talk, and ultimately, both Rey and Sharon admit that they love each other. Of course, right after they arrive at that conclusion, Rey spots something that could bring everything down. Now that Nikki confessed, Rey knows there’s more to the story, and Sharon is still keeping it from him. If she’s unable to be honest with Rey, then Sharon may seal the relationship’s doomed fate.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) works to charm Kyle (Michael Mealor). Lola (Sasha Calle) broke up with Kyle, which is precisely the opening that Summer needed to get her hooks right back into her ex. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) advised Summer to give Kyle some space, she recognizes her opening, and she’s not about to let the chance slip through her fingers.

Summer knows Kyle went to the Abbott cabin and she goes there too, ostensibly to help Kyle with his broken heart. However, she’s most likely there to win her prize. Since Summer’s return to Genoa City, she’s longed for Kyle, and now Summer plans to get him. Since Jack told Lola Kyle went to the cabin anyway, chances are she’ll show up at an inopportune moment and see Kyle and Summer together, which may finish off their on again off again relationship for good.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) struggles with the past. Last year on Valentine’s Day, he and Lily (Christel Khalil) renewed their vows with their twins and his son Sam. Since then, things have gone terribly wrong. Lily is in prison for distracted driving, which caused the accident that killed Hilary and her and Devon’s (Bryton James), unborn child. Plus, Cane kissed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) more than once, and Billy (Jason Thompson) made sure that Lily found out. Cane’s life is in tatters, and he’s struggling to hold it together. He has plenty of regrets.