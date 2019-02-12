Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In See-Through Gown As She Steps In For Liam Hemsworth At Movie Premiere

Miley Cyrus wins the best wife award this week. The singer stepped in for her husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the premiere of his movie Isn’t It Romantic while he remained at home following a hospital stay.

According to the Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet at the movie premiere without Liam Hemsworth, whom she revealed was at home “due to health reasons.”

Cyrus sported a red Valentino gown with ruffled embellishments and a long cape train. The skirt of the dress was completely see-through, as was the top, which Miley went braless under. However, the ruffles hid most of the singer’s cleavage, mostly showing off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her long, lean legs.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer had her blonde hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, which she wore high on her head. The sleek look drew more attention to Cyrus’ face, where she sported a light pink eyeshadow, matching pink blush, and bright red lips that complimented her vivid dress. Miley also donned multiple rings on her fingers, including her wedding ring, and many earrings up and down her ears.

Sadly, she had to walk the special pink carpet alone, making it the second event in as many days that she attended without Liam by her side, as the actor also missed out on the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where Miley rocked the stage as part of a tribute to her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Later, Miley Cyrus took to social media to reveal her thoughts on Liam Hemsworth’s absence from the premiere of the film, where he co-stars with Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic. He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal,” Miley wrote via her Twitter account this week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hemsworth reportedly had to miss the events due to being hospitalized with kidney stones, a condition that can be very painful for sufferers.

Just days before his hospitalization, Liam sat down for an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, where he opened up about married life with Miley and revealed that he got emotional when she told him that she would be taking his last name.

“She was like ‘Of course I’m taking your name,'” Liam Hemsworth told the talk show hosts of Miley Cyrus, pretending to cry as he told the story.