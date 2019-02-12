George Clooney Criticizes Press For Meghan Markle Coverage, Clarifies Godfather Rumors

George Clooney has had enough of the invasive press coverage surrounding Meghan Markle. During a promotional press panel for his upcoming Hulu series Catch-22, Clooney defended his close friend, stating that the Duchess of Sussex has been “pursued and vilified.”

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” the 57-year-old actor said, according to People. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

In 1997, Princess Diana of Wales, the first wife of Prince Charles and mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, died following a tragic car crash in Paris. She and two other passengers had been attempting to shake off paparazzi photographers.

“We’ve seen how that ends,” Clooney said.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, have been close friends to Prince Harry and Meghan for several years. The couple even attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May.

In addition to slamming the press, Clooney cleared up a rumor about him becoming the godfather to Meghan and Harry’s child. The baby is expected sometime in late April or early May 2019.

“Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently,” Clooney said with a laugh before giving an enthusiastic “no.”

The actor continued on to say that he has enough on his hands dealing with a set of his own twins. Clooney and his wife, 41, share daughter Ella and son Alexander, who were born in June 2017.

George Clooney says Meghan is being 'pursued and vilified' like Princess Dianahttps://t.co/IQach6Y29y pic.twitter.com/ObvmxJih3g — ITV News (@itvnews) February 12, 2019

When the duke and duchess were dating, Clooney and Amal often joined them for dinner in London, and the royal couple sometimes visited the Clooneys’ Berkshire mansion. At the time, they had been friends for over two years, a source told E! News.

“They all have a lot in common, so it just clicked as a four,” the source said.

Clooney and Harry reportedly sparked the friendship, having met at a charity function in the U.K. For many years, the actor and the 34-year-old royal worked through the same philanthropic causes.

“When he started getting serious with Meghan, Harry introduced her to George and Amal,” the source said. “The couple quickly started hanging out regularly.”

Amal and Meghan reportedly clicked instantly–a palace insider told People that it was a “natural friendship” from the start.

Clooney is one of several friends to come to Meghan’s defense in recent days. Five women from Meghan’s reported “inner circle” came forward earlier this month to speak in favor of the duchess and shut down any false information spread regarding her character, fearing that all the negative coverage could be harming both Meghan and her child.