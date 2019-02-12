Teddi Mellencamp Defends Shading Lisa Vanderpump With Cast Photo On Instagram, Read What She Said On Twitter

Teddi Mellencamp left Lisa Vanderpump out of her 'cast photo.'

Teddi Mellencamp recently admitted to throwing shade at Lisa Vanderpump by sharing a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 cast photo on Instagram that didn’t have Vanderpump in it and shortly thereafter, she faced backlash for doing so on Twitter.

In a series of new posts, Mellencamp is defending her decision to share the shady post and recommending her online audience watch the show and get all the facts before they come for her on social media.

“If I had said it was just ‘British humor’ instead of ‘shady’ would you feel better?” she asked on Twitter. “I highly suggest people actually watch the show before coming at me.”

In Mellencamp’s tagline for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she says she’s not afraid of hard work but will not be doing “your dirty work” before Vanderpump is seen, which many have guessed was some very strategic placement on Bravo TV’s part.

Although many fans have stood by Mellencamp after falling in love with her during Season 8, others are loyal fans to Vanderpump and have taken aim at her for going after Vanderpump publicly. Still, Mellencamp has continued to advise her fans and followers online to watch the show before they jump to conclusions about what has been going on between the women.

“Apparently many people have seen the full season and know how I am! I’m just wondering where they got the screeners and if I can borrow them,” she joked.

Mellencamp also addressed the controversy surrounding her tagline on Instagram by suggesting her haters keep their death threats to a minimum.

Mellencamp and Vanderpump appeared to get along well during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but since September of last year, following Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ wedding, Vanderpump has been estranged from Mellencamp and the entire cast.

During the trailer for Season 9, Vanderpump was seen holding up a series of text messages that had been sent between Mellencamp and someone else and in the messages, they appeared to be slamming Dorit Kemsley for allegedly abandoning her “poor dog.” However, as has since been revealed, Kemsley didn’t abandon the dog. Instead, she reportedly gave the chihuahua she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center to another woman after the animal nipped at her kids, per a People report.

To see more of Mellencamp, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.