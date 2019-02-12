Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Tribute To Newborn Son Jacob

Carrie paid tribute to her baby son in the sweetest way that you probably didn't even notice.

Carrie Underwood just paid the sweetest tribute to her newborn son Jacob Bryan on her official Twitter page this week in a move that many fans may not even notice. Three weeks after welcoming her second son into the world with husband Mike Fisher on January 21, Underwood sweetly updated her bio on the social media site to include her new baby boy.

Many fans noticed that Carrie updated the few lines she wrote to describe herself online on February 11 in which she previously referred to herself as being mom to her son Isaiah, who will turn 4-years-old at the end of the month.

The “Love Wins” singer’s Twitter bio now reads, “Mike’s wife, Isaiah’s and Jacob’s mom. Also, mom to fur babies Ace and Penny Jean. Blessed and grateful! The official twitter account for Carrie Underwood.”

Fans were pretty excited to see the American Idol Season 4 winner sharing her joy over being a mom of two on her account and left sweet messages for the star on the social media site to acknowledge the exciting change.

One Twitter user said, “[w]e all absolutely love the bio update!! The sweetest [crying emoji]. I hope you, and your little guy are doing well. Love you lots, lady!”

Another tweeted to Underwood this week, “‘Isaiah’s & Jacob’s mom.’ I’m not crying, you are!”

“@carrieunderwood love the new addition to the [T]witter bio!” they continued, adding a crying emoji, two blue heart emojis, and the hashtag “#MamaOfTwoBoys.”

The star has mainly kept a low profile since becoming a mom of two last month, though, as the Inquisitr reported last month, Carrie did reappear on social media last week after a short hiatus to share a stunning new selfie with her fans.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

Underwood and her husband shared a photo of themselves posing together for a very important cause as they both rocked red X’s on their hands to support the End It Movement, which aims to shine a light on slavery.

The snap marked the first photo Carrie shared of herself since she gave birth to Jacob.

Previously, she gave fans a peek at herself, Mike, and Isaiah in the hospital room with the newborn by sharing three impossibly sweet photos with her millions of followers on Twitter and her other social media pages shortly after welcoming him into the world.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

As the Inquisitr reported, Mike also shared a photo of their baby boy online and referred to him as being their “miracle baby” after Carrie candidly opened up last year about suffering three miscarriages in succession while trying for a second child.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord,” Fisher wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed Jacob sleeping in his arms. “The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!”

The retired hockey player then added that they were both “grateful” and that he and Carrie “didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling.”