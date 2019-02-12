Paris Hilton Flashes Nude Underwear In See-Through Dress

Paris Hilton flashed her famous curves during a fashion show this week, and the heiress left little to the imagination in her completely see-through dress.

According to the Daily Mail, Hilton stepped out on Monday as she headed to the Philipp Plein show. The former reality star donned a floor-length, black gown that was woven together in a web-like design, and showed off a lot of skin.

Hilton’s nude-colored underwear can be seen through the design of the dress, while her flat tummy and toned abs were showing as well. Her chest was covered by slim black fabric, while her long legs were also on full display.

Paris had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell over her shoulders. She donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened brows, thick lashes, and eyeliner, as well as pink blush and matching pink lips. Hilton completed her look by sporting a pair of diamond studded earrings, and black fingerless gloves.

Paris was also joined by her sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton, who rocked an all-black look complete with leather skirt, thigh-high boots with beaded trim, and a leather coat, which she wore open with no shirt underneath, seemingly taking a page out of Paris’ book by showing some skin at the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Hilton is enjoying the start of 2019 as a single woman. The former Simple Life star called it quits with her fiance, Chris Zylka, late last year, and seemingly hasn’t looked back since.

Following the split, Paris took a gig co-hosting on CBS’ The Talk, where she opened up about ending her engagement to Chris.

“I’m just really having my me time. I just feel that, when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance,” Hilton stated.

Meanwhile, Paris hasn’t been wallowing in sadness since the split. She’s been seen out and about with her celebrity friends as she seemed to end 2018 with a bang and start the new year with a new attitude.

Hilton was spotted partying with her friends around the holidays, as she attended A-list Christmas parties and events. She also headed to Aspen, Colorado to ring in the New Year with her famous pals, such as the entire Kardashian family, which included Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, the younger sister of Paris’ longtime best friend, Nicole Richie.

Paris Hilton continues to make headlines and turn heads everywhere she goes, and that will likely be the case for many years to come.